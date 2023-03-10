Binnington saved 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 win over San Jose.
The game was tied at 2-2 going into the second intermission, but Binnington stopped the eight shots he faced in the third period to earn the win. He has a 22-23-5 record, 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage in 50 contests in 2022-23. Binnington was 0-5-2 with a 3.84 GAA and an .891 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Lit up for six goals•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to face Coyotes•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First off ice Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls to the Kraken•