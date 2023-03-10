Binnington saved 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 win over San Jose.

The game was tied at 2-2 going into the second intermission, but Binnington stopped the eight shots he faced in the third period to earn the win. He has a 22-23-5 record, 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage in 50 contests in 2022-23. Binnington was 0-5-2 with a 3.84 GAA and an .891 save percentage over his previous seven outings.