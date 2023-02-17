Binnington saved 34 of 36 shots in the Blues' 4-2 win over New Jersey on Thursday.

The Blues never trailed in this game. Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring at 16:32 of the first period, and while Binnington surrendered a goal to Dawson Mercer just 58 seconds later to even the contest, the Blues went on to score the next two markers. Binnington improved to 21-18-3 with a 3.25 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 42 games this season. The 29-year-old is on a three-game winning streak, though he has surrendered nine goals over that span.