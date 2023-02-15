Binnington turned aside 34 of 36 shots in a 6-2 victory over Florida on Tuesday.

Binnington didn't give up a goal until Eetu Luostarinen scored at 18:44 of the second period, and that marker only narrowed the Blues' lead to 3-1. Binnington is 20-18-3 with a 3.28 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 41 games this season. The 29-year-old struggled in his previous five games, posting a 1-4-0 record, 4.39 GAA and .857 save percentage over that span.