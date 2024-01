Binnington stopped 40 of 42 shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Rangers.

Binnington was excellent again Thursday, allowing just an Adam Fox goal 1:51 into the first period until Vincent Trocheck's power-play tally in the third en route to a third straight victory -- the 30-year-old netminder's allowed just four goals on 98 shots in that span. Overall, Binnington is 14-11-1 with a .907 save percentage and 3.01 GAA this season. The Blues are back in action Saturday at home against the Bruins.