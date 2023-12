Binnington stopped 42 of 46 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Binnington was excellent against Buffalo's offensive barrage Thursday, leading the Blues to victory despite being outshot 46-to-20. The 30-year-old netminder has been solid of late, going 2-1-0 with a .922 save percentage over his last three starts. With Binnington starting the Blues' last five games, it wouldn't be surprising to see Joel Hofer get the nod Saturday in Arizona.