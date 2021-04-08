Binnington gave up only one goal on 51 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Binnington was given a 2-0 lead by the 7:21 mark of the first period, and he was stellar in goal to make it stand. It's the best game he's had in quite some time. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 11-11-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. The Blues' next three games are against the Wild -- it's likely Binnington will start two of them.