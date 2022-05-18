Binnington stopped 51 of 54 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Binnington did everything he could to keep it close as the Avalanche pressed in the second and third periods. They couldn't solve him before Jordan Kyrou tied the game with a power-play goal. In overtime, the Blues failed to register a shot, while Binnington stopped the first 12 he faced before Josh Manson beat him. Through four appearances, Binnington's only allowed eight goals, but the Avalanche showed just how much stronger they are than the Wild with the onslaught in Tuesday's Game 1. Expect the 28-year-old to get a chance to even the series in Game 2 on Thursday.