Binnington come on in the first period of Sunday's matchup with the Flames after Jake Allen was given the hook.

Binnington gave up two goals on 12 shots for a disappointing 3.24 GAA and .833 save percentage, but avoided getting saddled with the loss which went to Allen. It was the first outing of the season for the 25-year-old Binnington. Unless the Blues decide to give Allen an extra night off, Binnington may not get his first start of the season until Jan. 7 or 8 when the team plays a back-to-back versus the Flyers and Stars respectively.