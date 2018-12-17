Blues' Jordan Binnington: Makes relief appearance Sunday
Binnington come on in the first period of Sunday's matchup with the Flames after Jake Allen was given the hook.
Binnington gave up two goals on 12 shots for a disappointing 3.24 GAA and .833 save percentage, but avoided getting saddled with the loss which went to Allen. It was the first outing of the season for the 25-year-old Binnington. Unless the Blues decide to give Allen an extra night off, Binnington may not get his first start of the season until Jan. 7 or 8 when the team plays a back-to-back versus the Flyers and Stars respectively.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets call from parent club•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looks sharp with AHL San Antonio•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Waived by St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Signs new deal with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Extended qualifying offer by St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Receives invite to AHL All-Star Game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...