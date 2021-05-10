Binnington's expected to start Monday's road game against the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been passable but unspectacular this season, accruing a 16-14-8 record, 2.68 GAA and .910 save percentage. This matchup with the bottom-10 Kings offense (2.64 goals per game) presents the 27-year-old netminder with a nice opportunity to improve those stats in what will likely be his penultimate regular-season outing of 2020-21; the Blues' schedule after this game consists of a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back in Minnesota.