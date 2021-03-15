Binnington and the Blues won't play the Kings on Monday after the game was postponed due to travel concerns for the Kings, NHL Public Relations reports.

The Kings played in Colorado on Sunday night, and the Denver area received multiple feet of snow over the weekend. In turn, they're unable to travel back to Los Angeles on short notice to play the Blues. This game will be rescheduled. For now, the Blues are still scheduled to face the Kings on Wednesday.