Updating a previous report, it will be Jake Allen -- and not Binnington -- between the pipes for Saturday's road game against the Avalanche.

With the Blues scheduled for back-to-back games, it's all about Blues coach Craig Berube carefully considering who would be a better fit for the road matchups at hand. Evidently, Binnington would be better suited to take on Minnesota on Sunday, but check back for official confirmation closer to that game. Binnington has been brilliant for St. Louis, posting a 11-1-1 record, 1.69 GAA and .931 save percentage through 15 games as a rookie.