Binnington will start Game 5 against host Winnipeg on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Binnington stood on his head and sent back 37 of 39 shots in Game 4 on Tuesday, but the end result was a 2-1 overtime home loss for the Blues. Still, it's worth noting that both of St. Louis' wins in these conference quarterfinals have taken place in Winnipeg. Consider that nugget as you set daily lineups or hope for the best in survivor pools.