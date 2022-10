Binnington made 18 saves Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Canadiens. He allowed six goals.

His teammates played a good first half of the game and were up 3-1 by 9:36 of the second. But the wheels literally fell off and the Habs scored five unanswered goals before Vladimir Tarsenko made it 6-4 at 2:47 of the third. The Blues have lost four in a row after opening the season with three straight wins.