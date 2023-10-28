Binnington stopped 30 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Canucks.

The Blues fell flat in the second half of a back-to-back. Binnington was under siege in the first period, but a three-goal burst from the Canucks in a span of 3:04 during the middle stanza put the game out of reach. Binnington had allowed just seven goals over his first four games combined. He's been a pleasant surprise so far, but he had a tendency to run hot and cold in 2022-23, so fantasy managers will have to hope this isn't the start of a rough run for the 30-year-old. The Blues have some extended rest before wrapping up their road trip in Colorado on Wednesday.