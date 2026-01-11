Binnington stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

This was Binnington's fourth loss in his last five outings, but it was at least a reasonable performance. The 32-year-old netminder has allowed a total of 20 goals in those defeats, while he had a shutout in his lone win in that span. Binnington is at an 8-12-6 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 27 appearances, by far the worst numbers of his career. Fantasy managers in weekly leagues may want to avoid the Blues' crease altogether next week. They host the Hurricanes on Tuesday and the Lightning on Friday before visiting the Oilers on Jan. 18 to close out a three-game week against three of the league's six best offenses through Saturday's action.