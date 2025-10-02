Blues' Jordan Binnington: Occupying crease versus Senators
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will guard the home goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Senators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington will make his third appearance of the preseason. He's been excellent so far, allowing just one goal on 36 shots over his two starts. Binnington is locked in as the Blues' top netminder heading into 2025-26.
