Binnington made 23 saves in a 5-2 win over Blue Jackets on Saturday.

He looked good, other than an 18-second span early in the second when he let in two goals -- one on a scramble rebound at the top of the crease and the second when he missed a poke check attempt on a rush. The Blues' net is Binnington's alone after the team moved Ville Husso to the Wings over the summer. Saturday was a good first step for him to regain his footing as a bonafide number one for fantasy managers.