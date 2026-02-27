Binnington (not injury related) was put on the non-roster list Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Binnington is getting Thursday's home game against Seattle off after serving for Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Joel Hofer is expected to get the start Thursday, while Georgi Romanov is up from AHL Springfield to serve as the understudy. Binnington might rejoin the Blues for Saturday's home game versus the Devils.