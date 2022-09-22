Binnington (knee) practiced Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington missed the last three games of the Blues' 2021-22 playoff run with a knee injury, but he was able to avoid offseason surgery and appears to be fully healthy for training camp. He should get a ton of work as St. Louis' unquestioned No. 1 netminder this season.
