Blues' Jordan Binnington: On to conference finals
Binnington turned aside 29 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals.
The game was fairly lopsided in terms of scoring chances -- Ben Bishop had to make 23 more saves than Binnington -- but the Blues netminder shut down whatever offense the Stars tried to muster after getting beat on a fluky play late in the first period. Binnington will take a 2.39 GAA and .915 save percentage into the next round against either the Sharks or Avs.
