Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll guard the cage on the road against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Binnington struggled a bit against Colorado last season, posting a 2-2-0 record while registering a sub-par .857 save percentage and 3.98 GAA in four starts. Things are unlikely to get any easier for the 27-year-old backstop Wednesday, as the Avalanche only got better on paper this offseason, adding Brandon Saad to their top six and Devon Toews to their top four.