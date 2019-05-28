Blues' Jordan Binnington: Overpowered in Game 1
Binnington allowed three goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Binnington had a 2-0 lead to protect early in the second period, but the Bruins potted four unanswered goals over the final 39 minutes of the game. Binnington has a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 20 postseason contests in his rookie campaign, and he's likely to man the crease throughout the series.
