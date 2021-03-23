Binnington gave up five goals on 35 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Binnington was good through the first 40 minutes, as he allowed only one goal on 20 shots. Vegas struck back harder in the third period, outshooting the Blues 15-3 in the final stanza. The result was Binnington taking his fourth loss in his last six games (2-2-2). He's at 10-8-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 23 outings. The Blues' road trip ends Thursday in Minnesota -- a starting goalie for that contest has yet to be announced.