Binnington will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has lost his last three starts, including two against the Avalanche, while posting an .882 save percentage. The 27-year-old will look to get back on track against the Avalanche, who will be without Mikko Rantanen (COVID-19 protocol). That's a big loss for the Avs, but they still lead the league with 3.59 goals per game.
