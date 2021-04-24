Binnington will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has lost his last three starts, including two against the Avalanche, while posting an .882 save percentage. The 27-year-old will look to get back on track against the Avalanche, who will be without Mikko Rantanen (COVID-19 protocol). That's a big loss for the Avs, but they still lead the league with 3.59 goals per game.