Binnington will defend the home goal in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington held his own in Friday's loss to the Ducks, stopping 20 of 22 shots, but he received just one goal of offensive support en route to his third straight loss. The Blues scored just three goals during that losing streak, so it's merely bad luck for Binnington. This is still a favorable matchup, as the Ducks rank 29th in the league with 2.20 goals per game.