Binnington will guard the home crease in Thursday's preseason contest against the Blackhawks, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington will make his second appearance of the preseason Thursday after stopping 16 shots on 18 attempts in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Dallas. The 33-year-old netminder will look to bounce back after a 2025-26 campaign filled with struggles, where he compiled a 13-20-7 record, a 3.33 GAA and a .873 save percentage across 41 regular-season outings. He'll enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Joel Hofer, and if the season goes south for the Blues, Binnington could be a trade candidate ahead of the 2027 deadline.