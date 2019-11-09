Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pegged to extinguish Flames
Binnington will patrol the road crease in Saturday's contest against the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington hasn't given us cause to believe the 2018-19 surge was a fluke, as he fired out of the gate with a .921 save percentage and 8-2-3 record. The 26-year-old carries a four-game win streak into this contest. The Flames will be a difficult duty, as they've been hot recently with four wins in five outings while averaging four goals per contest, so Binnington will need to bring a top-notch effort to put another check in the win column.
