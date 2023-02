Binnington made 45 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

The ice was tilted at Binnington, who made almost twice as many saves as Tristan Jarry (25) at the other end. It's been a rough stretch for the netminder, who hasn't won since Feb. 16. Binnington is 0-2-2 in that span with 14 goals allowed.