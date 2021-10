Binnington stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Kings.

While Binnington hasn't been at his sharpest to open the season, the Blues' excellent goal support -- 5.5 per game -- has made his job pretty easy. The 28-year-old's ratios will likely improve throughout the year, and it appears the team in front of him could help him rediscover his 30-win potential from 2019-20. Binnington could get another look at the Kings if he starts again Monday.