Binnington stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Binnington couldn't sustain a two-goal lead in regulation, but he still ended up with a win when Justin Faulk tallied in overtime. Giving up leads has already been a problem for Binnington this year -- he's done it in both of his starts, allowing five goals on 60 shots overall. He's still looking more locked in than he was for the latter half of last season. The Blues will have a tougher test Saturday in Edmonton, which could be another start for the 29-year-old.