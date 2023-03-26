Binnington stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Binnington was suspended for two games after his March 15 start, and Joel Hofer stepped up in his absence. With a soft matchup versus the lowly Ducks on Saturday, this was a safe landing spot for Binnington, who avoided any extra theatrics despite a just-okay performance. He's won just two of his last 11 appearances, and he's now at 23-24-5 with a 3.38 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 53 outings. It's possible Binnington's antics have cost him the starting role for the Blues -- he may be limited to splitting time with Hofer for the rest of the season.