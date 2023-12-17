Binnington stopped 20 of 23 shots in Blues' 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday.

Binnington started off rough, allowing two goals in the first seven minutes of the first period. He would shut things down for the most part after, allowing just one goal to Evgenii Dadonov in the third period. He improves his record to 10-9-1 with this win and snaps a three-game losing streak. Binnington's next opportunity in net could come Tuesday against Tampa Bay.