Binnington is expected to start and play two periods in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Chris Pinkert reports.

Binnington may only get the start in two of St. Louis' three upcoming round robin games, but after that he'll almost certainly be the only netminder between the pipes for the defending champs. The second-year pro posted a 30-13-7 record while recording a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage in 50 appearances during the regular season.