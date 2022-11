Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Anaheim.

Binnington has won his previous five outings, permitting just two goals in each of the past four. He has a record of 8-5-0 on the year with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Binnington is coming off a 30-save performance in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Ducks.