Binnington stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Binnington had lost four of his last five outings, but he was sharp in this contest. Both Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich put up hat tricks to support him in the blowout win. Binnington is up to 4-4-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .923 save percentage through nine starts this season. The Blues' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Lightning.