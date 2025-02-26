Binnington stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

The Blues had a 6-0 lead after two periods. Binnington allowed former teammates Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz to score in the third, but the Blues' lead was never in any danger. This was a third straight win in NHL play for Binnington, who has given up eight goals on 77 shots in that span. He's up to 17-19-4 with a 2.82 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 41 appearances. Binnington hasn't started three straight games since Dec. 29-Jan. 3, but that could change if he gets the nod Thursday in a challenging road matchup against the Capitals.