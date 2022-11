Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Wednesday on the road against Buffalo.

Binnington has emerged victorious in each of his past six outings, allowing just 12 goals on 200 shots for a .940 save percentage. He has a mark of 9-5-0 on the season with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-2 victory over Montreal.