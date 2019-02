Binnington stopped all 19 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

The game was in a stalemate for the first two periods, and it took 12:35 into the third frame for Tyler Bozak to break the tie. Binnington's perfect outing allowed that to go down as the winning goal. The 25-year-old continues his improbable run with his fifth shutout of the season to move to 15-2-1 with a dominating .936 save percentage. Fantasy owners who picked him up may have thought he would flame out at some point, but he looks like the real deal and should be scooped up wherever he's still available.