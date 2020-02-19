Binnington recorded a 17-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Binnington had no trouble in dispatching the Metropolitan Division's worst team. It's his second shutout of the year and the seventh of his career. The win snapped a four-game skid for the 26-year-old, who is now 25-11-7 with a 2.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 43 starts. Quality of opponent not withstanding, it's a positive sign to see Binnington back in the win column. He'll try to build some momentum in his next start, either Thursday against the Coyotes or Friday in Dallas.