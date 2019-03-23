Binnington will crowd the crease in Saturday's home start against the Lightning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will face the ultimate test against a Lightning team that has already clinched the Presidents' Trophy. He was an ace against the Bolts on Feb. 7, stopping all 32 shots that came his way in Tampa. The rookie netminder boasts a sturdy .937 save percentage at even strength, so one would think that Blues coach Craig Berube will stress the need for the Notes to play as disciplined as possible and avoid dumb penalties at all costs. After all, Tampa Bay ranks No. 1 on the power play (29.5 percent) in addition to the categories of shooting percentage (12.5) and goals per game (3.89).