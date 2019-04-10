Blues' Jordan Binnington: Prepping for playoff debut
Binnington will start Game 1 on the road versus the Jets as part of the conference quarterfinals Wednesday, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.
Binnington was one of the best stories from the regular season, as he leapfrogged Jake Allen as the No. 1 goalie for St. Louis, while posting a robust 24-5-1 record (five shutouts), 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage over 32 games. It will be interesting to see how the rookie fares in an intense playoff atmosphere, especially knowing that Binnington's never even faced the Jets in his young career.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Carries Blues from last to best•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Flyers at home•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on in shootout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...