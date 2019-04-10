Binnington will start Game 1 on the road versus the Jets as part of the conference quarterfinals Wednesday, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was one of the best stories from the regular season, as he leapfrogged Jake Allen as the No. 1 goalie for St. Louis, while posting a robust 24-5-1 record (five shutouts), 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage over 32 games. It will be interesting to see how the rookie fares in an intense playoff atmosphere, especially knowing that Binnington's never even faced the Jets in his young career.