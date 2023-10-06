Binnington stopped all 24 shots faced in Thursday's 4-0 preseason win over the Stars.

This was Binnington's first full game of the preseason, and he wasted no time knocking the rust off. The 30-year-old netminder has a lot to prove this season after posting an .894 save percentage, a 3.31 GAA and a 27-27-6 record last season. The skaters in front of him didn't do him any favors last season, but there's no indication that things will be better now that Ryan O'Reilly is in Nashville. Still, Binnington has ample runway as the team's No. 1 goaltender ahead of 23-year-old Joel Hofer to begin the season.