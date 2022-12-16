Binnington allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Many things went wrong for the Blues -- they took a penalty for submitting the wrong starting lineup and a pair of too-many-men penalties. The Oilers capitalized early on, but their own mistakes haunted them, as Vladimir Tarasenko scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 3-3 just before the end of the third period. Binnington nearly walked away with the loss in overtime, but a review determined the play was offside, and the 29-year-old stopped all three shootout attempts to pull away with an unlikely win. He's won two starts in a row and is now at 11-11-1 with a 3.21 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 23 outings. Binnington has been streaky this year, and the Blues will be on the road up to the holiday break, so he's still a bit of a risky option in fantasy.