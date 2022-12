Binnington allowed four goals on 17 shots Saturday before being replaced in the second period by Thomas Greiss. The Blues lost 6-2 to the Penguins.

Binnington stunk -- there's not really any other word for it. There was too much flopping and flailing. He's in a five-game losing streak where he has allowed 21 goals. Binnington will get his game back soon enough, but until then, you're better served letting him cool his proverbial jets on your bench. There's just too much risk otherwise.