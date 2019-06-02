Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pulled from Game 3
Binnington allowed five goals on 19 shots before being pulled from Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3.
It's the first time Binnington has been given the hook during the playoffs, as he played only 32:12 in Saturday's contest before Jake Allen came on in relief. Binnington's GAA ballooned to 2.54 with a .909 save percentage. With the Blues trailing 2-1 in the series, it's unclear if Binnington will be given a chance to redeem himself in Game 4 on Monday.
