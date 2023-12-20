Binnington allowed five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

It was a rough night for Binnington, who allowed five goals through the first period and a half before he was replaced in net by Joel Hofer. The 30-year-old Binnington had won his previous two starts prior to Tuesday's outing, stopping 52 of 57 shots in that span. Overall, he falls to 10-10-1 with a .904 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA on the season. Binnington will look to get back on track in his next start, which could come as soon as Thursday against Florida.