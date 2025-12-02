Binnington was pulled from Monday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks after allowing two goals on five shots.

Head coach Jim Montgomery clearly wanted to send a message to his team by pulling Binnington early. It didn't work, as the Blues failed to get another goal, leaving Binnington with the loss despite his early exit. This was his first regulation loss since Nov. 5 versus the Capitals. On the year, Binnington is 6-6-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 18 appearances. He's maintained a slight edge over Joel Hofer for starts, but it's not yet clear who will get the nod in Boston on Thursday for the start of a three-game road trip.