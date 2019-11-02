Binnington turned aside 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

As has been the case often so far this year, Binnington looked a little shaky at times but came through when it counted, shutting the door on the Jackets after they'd grabbed a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. The 26-year-old is now 7-2-3 with a 2.56 GAA and ,917 save percentage to begin his first full season as the Blues' No. 1 goalie.