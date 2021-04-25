Binnington made 28 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

It looks like Binnington might be headed for a long afternoon when Colorado scored twice in the first 3:01 of the first period, but the netminder settled down and gave the Blues a chance to get to work. He snapped a three-game losing streak, and on the season Binnington has a 2.73 GAA and .908 save percentage.