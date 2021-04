Binnington made 26 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

The Blues were in a 3-1 hole midway through the second period, but Binnington stood tall down the stretch and gave him team a chance to mount a comeback. He's won three straight starts to get his record back over .500 (15-14-5), but Binnington's 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season remain lackluster.